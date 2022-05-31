Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana clash over ring net use

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fishermen of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reportedly engaged in a fight over the usage of ring nets in Krishna river at Vijayapuri South of Palnadu district on Monday.

According to sources, the trouble began when Andhra Pradesh fishermen ventured into the water that falls under Telangana and used ring nets, instead of traditional fishnets. Fishermen from Vijayapuri North (Telangana) tried to stop them.

They detained the AP fishermen after they allegedly pelted stones on the former. Later, they were taken to the nearby police station. Police officials from Palnadu intervened and settled the issue and brought the fishermen back safely.