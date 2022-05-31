STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway staff bag national awards

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the awards to both of them in the presence of V K Tripathi, Chairman  and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Divisional Telecom Engineer R Vishwanath Reddy and RPF Inspector  TS Chandra Sekhar Reddy of Vijayawada Division bagged the prestigious Railway Board Award at the 67th Railway Week Awards function held in Bhubaneswar on May 28. 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the awards to both of them in the presence of VK Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board. In all, five officers and five staff of SCR were presented with the individual Railway Board awards for the year 2021-22. The SCR is also bestowed with 5 All India Performance Efficiency Shields for its exceptional service. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp