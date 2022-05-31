South Central Railway staff bag national awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior Divisional Telecom Engineer R Vishwanath Reddy and RPF Inspector TS Chandra Sekhar Reddy of Vijayawada Division bagged the prestigious Railway Board Award at the 67th Railway Week Awards function held in Bhubaneswar on May 28.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the awards to both of them in the presence of VK Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board. In all, five officers and five staff of SCR were presented with the individual Railway Board awards for the year 2021-22. The SCR is also bestowed with 5 All India Performance Efficiency Shields for its exceptional service.