South Central Railway submits report to women's panel on security measures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DIG (South Central Railway) Ramesh Chandra on Monday submitted a detailed report on details pertaining to safety and security measures being implemented in the railway stations to Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

The DIG was accompanied by Guntur division assistant divisional railway manager R Srinivasulu and division security commissioner K Hara Prasad. It might be recalled that the Commission had served notices to the railway authorities to submit a report on safety measures following the incidents of sexual assault on women at Palnadu, Gurajala and Repalle railway stations.

The commission took the issues related to women safety at railway stations on a serious note and instructed the officials concerned to step up the security at problematic locations.

In the report, the railway officials informed Padma that the security has been increased during night hours and other peak hours at all stations. The officials further explained to her about the measures being taken to control crimes at railway stations.