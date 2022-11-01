Andhra govt likely to come up with ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has underscored the need for rolling out a better system to resolve the people’s grievances. The programme is likely to be named ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’.Asserting that the government gave top priority to addressing the people’s issues and laid emphasis on resolving the issues related to individuals and also the community, he said there is a need to give an improved shape to the existing Spandana programme.

Apart from Spandana, the government has laid emphasis on resolving people’s issues under the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. It has allocated funds to village/ward Secretariats to solve local issues.Holding a meeting with officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister directed them to work on ways to improve the functioning of the Spandana programme by upgrading the skills of staff and adopting a constructive approach in acting on complaints received from the public.

The officials should ensure that no complaint is left unresolved and unattended. The new mechanism consisting of CMO and top officials should resolve the issues raised by people at the earliest.The officials should examine the working of Spandana at the micro level and formulate an action plan for improving its functioning to ensure the redressal of people’s grievances to the best satisfaction of the people. The officials should also examine various response systems in vogue in other States and incorporate the best practices into our Spandana mechanism to serve the people better, he suggested.

