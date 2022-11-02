Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alert train driver averts major mishap in Guntur

The railway police registered a case under IPC Section 154 and 174 C of the Railway Act and arrested two people.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A major rail mishap was averted on Monday after the loco pilot of Sabari Express (17230) identified an iron rod placed horizontally by a few miscreants on the railway tracks.The railway police registered a case under IPC Section 154 and 174 C of the Railway Act and arrested two people.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jella Raju (40), a native of Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district, and G Vinay (35) from Chilakaluripet in Palndadu district.Following this, the railway officials announced that patrolling between Nallapadu and Guntur section would be increased to prevent any mishaps.

According to reports, the train was running from Hyderabad to Thiruvanathapuram. At Nallapadu-Guntur section near Kankaragunta gate the loco pilot, Manjunath, observed a rod placed horizontally between the rail tracks. He immediately applied breaks in the nick of time and alerted the railway officials who rushed to the spot and removed the rod.

