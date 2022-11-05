Home States Andhra Pradesh

PM Modi’s roadshow in Visakhapanam on November 12

The PM will launch 15 developmental projects during his two-day visit to Vishakhapatnam

Published: 05th November 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Visakhapanam will participate in a roadshow in the city on November 12. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said, “He will arrive on November 11 night and on the following day will participate in a road show followed by a civic reception.” 

The PM will launch 15 projects including foundation stone for South Coast Railway zone headquarters, widening of Visakhapatnam - Raipur  highway into six lanes, HPCL Visakh Refinery expansion project, new IIM-Visakhapatnam campus, ESI Hospital. 

Arrangements are underway with workers levelling the Andhra University Engineering College grounds where the PM will address a public meeting. GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu along with AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy and other officials visited the engineering college grounds. The civic body chief ordered the officials that public meeting venue should have all the amenities like electricity, drinking water and toilet facilities. He advised them to use cloth banners instead of vinyl flex banners. Further, Raja Babu instructed the officials to adhere to protocol. 

GVMC chief engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, assistant director of horticulture M Damodara Rao, executive engineer Srinivas and AU officials were present. Meanwhile, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy conducted a review meeting with party leaders on arrangements for the PM’s visit to Vizag. Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu, YSRC Visakhapatnam district president Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLAs, MLCs and others were present.

