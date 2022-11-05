Home States Andhra Pradesh

Road widening: Andhra HC stops demolition of houses 

He said even if it was assumed that petitioners had constructed their houses on encroached land, they should be given a chance to put forth their arguments. 

demolition drive

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Ravi Nath Tilhari on Friday issued interim orders directing officials not to initiate any steps with regard to the notices served for demolition of illegal structures at Ippatam village in Tadepalle mandal of Guntur district until further directions. The case hearing was adjourned to November 15.

On May 21, Tadepalle municipal corporation officials issued notices of demolition to owners of the houses illegally constructed on the encroached land abutting the road as part of road widening works.  Challenging the notices served on them, Bellamkonda Venkatanarayana and 13 others approached the High Court.

During case hearing, petitioners’ counsel K Chidambaram argued that without conducting any survey or serving show-cause notices, Tadepalle municipal officials had issued notice to demolish the houses of the petitioners.  

He said even if it was assumed that petitioners had constructed their houses on encroached land, they should be given a chance to put forth their arguments. In response, Tadepalle Municipal Corporation  advocate G Naresh sought 10 days time to submit a detailed affidavit on the issue. Approving it, the judge issued interim orders for no further action with regard to demolition notices served. 

