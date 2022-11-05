YV Subba Reddy hails Andhra HC verdict on Bhogapuram airport project

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC regional coordinator and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Friday welcomed the High Court verdict on the Bhogapuram greenfield airport project. Speaking to mediapersons, Subba Reddy hailed the dismissal of all petitions filed against the airport construction by the HC. The new airport project will help speed up development of Visakhapatnam and Uttarandhra. The State government is ready to launch the airport project works at the earliest. The construction work is most likely to commence this month, he hoped.

Reiterating the YSRC government’s commitment to making Visakhapatnam executive capital in tune with the aspirations of people of Uttarandhra, he underlined the need to prevent encroachment of government lands. GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), will develop the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

The airport project is based on the public private partnership (PPP) model. It will be executed on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. GVIAL will develop the airport in stages. Initially, the airport will be built to handle six million air passengers per annum. It will be scaled up based on the air passenger traffic growth, he explained.

Earlier, Subba Reddy reviewed arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vizag. YSRC MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other people’s representatives attended the meeting.

