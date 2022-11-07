Jagan’s padayatra laid foundation for people’s welfare, say ministers  

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The entire journey was smooth with Jagan interacting with people and patiently listening to their problems. 

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting people during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Parvathipuram .(File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC organised special programmes to commemorate the fifth anniversary of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra at the party headquarters and party offices across the State on Sunday. 

At the party headquarters, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and  Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and other leaders felicitated the party functionaries and others who participated in Praja Sankalpa Yatra along with Jagan.

Recalling the record walkathon of Jagan, which went on for 341 days, covering a distance of 3,648 km, the ministers said it helped lay the foundation for the welfare State today. The entire journey was smooth with Jagan interacting with people and patiently listening to their problems. 

“The difference between the way our leader conducted himself and the manner in which Opposition, including Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, is conducting while interacting with people is visible for all,” the ministers pointed out. 

Nagarjuna said Jagan closely observed the problems of people and with his understanding of them, he came up with various welfare schemes after coming to power in the State. 

“Five years ago, Jagan started a great yagnam and today people of the State are getting the benefits of it,” he said and described Jagan as the only leader who won the trust of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Now, welfare and administration are at the doorstep of people under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said, cautioning people to be wary of leaders like Pawan Kalyan. 

Ramesh said Praja Sankalpa Yatra would be an important part of the State’s history as it laid the foundation for the change in the lives of weaker sections and the poor. “A leader should be dedicated and determined to fulfil the promises made. Our leader Jagan is leading the way by fulfilling more than 95% of the election promises made,” he asserted. 

Ramesh took the opportunity to lambast the Jana Sena chief for his unwanted and unwarranted criticism. He called upon people to defeat TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan in the ensuing elections. 

Senior leaders Janga Krishnamurthy, P Srinivasa Rao and others also spoke on the occasion.

