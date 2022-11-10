Home States Andhra Pradesh

Goods wagon carrying cars derails at Rajamahendravaram yard

According to the sources, the incident happened on the critical trunk route of the golden quadrilateral between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Published: 10th November 2022

Derailed goods wagon at Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Train services came to a halt for more than seven hours while nine trains were cancelled after a wagon carrying consignment of cars derailed at Rajamahendravaram railway station yard on Wednesday morning.According to the sources, the incident happened on the critical trunk route of the golden quadrilateral between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media, South Central Railway ADRM D Srinivasarao said that a team of officials under the supervision of Divisional railway Manager Shivendra Mohan swung into action and re-railed it using a 140 tonne crane, which was mobilised from Vijayawada.The Vijayawada division undertook special measures by arranging special desks at Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot and Vijayawada railway stations for the convenience of passengers.

