Weight of laddu never less than 160 grams: TTD

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday categorically clarified that they maintain complete transparency during the production of laddu prasadam. The temple Trust urged the devotees not to have any doubts regarding the quality and quantity of the laddus.

The TTD’s clarification came after a devotee recently complained that the weight of the laddu was far less than what it should be. A video of the laddu weighing 90-110 grams as against 160-180 grams had gone viral on social media platforms.

The Trust explained that after laddus are prepared at Srivari Potu (temple kitchen), the workers load them in trays, following which they are weighed by TTD officials every day and dispatched to the sale counters.

The TTD said the difference of 70 grams was due to a technical problem in the weighing machine.

The temple Trust maintained that the confusion was caused due to contract workers’ lack of knowledge on the issue. Urging devotees not to believe in rumours, the TTD officials observed, “The fact that the devotee chose to report the issue on social media is rather unsavoury and hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.”

