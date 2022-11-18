Aqua farmers in distress with decline in shrimp prices

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Low export and increased cost of cultivation of shrimps in past one month, combine to distress the aqua farmers in Nellore and Tirupati, who have incurred a huge loss with the steep fall in the price of shrimp and prawns in the past one month.

Traders say that exports of aqua products has decreased as there is no demand for the produce from other countries. The price of 50 count of shrimp has came down to Rs 270 while it was Rs 360 in the last month.

The price for 60 count of shrimp has decreased to Rs 250 per one kilo while it was Rs 345 in the last month.

Price for 70 count of shrimp has fallen to Rs 230 while it was Rs 335 in the last month. Similarly, prices for 80, 90 and 100 counts were also dropped to Rs 210, Rs 190 and Rs 180 respectively from Rs 315, Rs 295 and Rs 285.

Aquaculture is being done in nearly 60,000 acres in 10 mandals of Nellore district. Farmers have taken up the culture in Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, Chillakkur in Gudur division. Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Indukurpeta, Kovur, Kodavalur, Vidavalur in Nellore division. Allur, Bogole, Kavali in Kavali divisions.

Harvesting is also done in phased manner and there is normal production of 3.75 to 4 lakh tonnes of shrimp in the first phase and it would be 2 lakh tonnes in the second phase in the erstwhile Nellore district. Usually, 90-95 percent of local shrimp and prawns are exported to other countries such as USA, European countries, Middle East, Japan and others for foreign currency.

According to recent data, Andhra Pradesh has been producing around 6.34 metric tonnes of shrimp every year.‘Demand for shrimp from other countries have dropped which resulted in fall of prices for the produce. The situation has been continued for the past one month. The price for shrimp has fallen for at least Rs 100 per one kilo in the market. Traders have also been purchasing the produce with low prices showing the reason of decline in exports,” said K.Sukumar Reddy, a farmer from Nellore division.

“We are facing a loss of Rs 1 lakh for each acre with the sudden drop in price of the shrimps and prawn produce, in contrast, the cost of cultivation has also increased in the past three years. We are expecting a good price in one month,” said Ravi, a farmer from Gudur division.

Prices drop by Rs 100 per kilogram

The price for 60 count of shrimp has decreased to Rs 250 per one kilo while it was Rs 345 in the last month. Price for 70 count of shrimp has fallen to Rs 230 while it was Rs 335 in the last month. Similarly, prices for 80, 90 and 100 counts were also dropped to Rs 210, Rs 190 and Rs 180 respectively from Rs 315, Rs 295 and Rs 285.

NELLORE: Low export and increased cost of cultivation of shrimps in past one month, combine to distress the aqua farmers in Nellore and Tirupati, who have incurred a huge loss with the steep fall in the price of shrimp and prawns in the past one month. Traders say that exports of aqua products has decreased as there is no demand for the produce from other countries. The price of 50 count of shrimp has came down to Rs 270 while it was Rs 360 in the last month. The price for 60 count of shrimp has decreased to Rs 250 per one kilo while it was Rs 345 in the last month. Price for 70 count of shrimp has fallen to Rs 230 while it was Rs 335 in the last month. Similarly, prices for 80, 90 and 100 counts were also dropped to Rs 210, Rs 190 and Rs 180 respectively from Rs 315, Rs 295 and Rs 285. Aquaculture is being done in nearly 60,000 acres in 10 mandals of Nellore district. Farmers have taken up the culture in Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, Chillakkur in Gudur division. Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Indukurpeta, Kovur, Kodavalur, Vidavalur in Nellore division. Allur, Bogole, Kavali in Kavali divisions. Harvesting is also done in phased manner and there is normal production of 3.75 to 4 lakh tonnes of shrimp in the first phase and it would be 2 lakh tonnes in the second phase in the erstwhile Nellore district. Usually, 90-95 percent of local shrimp and prawns are exported to other countries such as USA, European countries, Middle East, Japan and others for foreign currency. According to recent data, Andhra Pradesh has been producing around 6.34 metric tonnes of shrimp every year.‘Demand for shrimp from other countries have dropped which resulted in fall of prices for the produce. The situation has been continued for the past one month. The price for shrimp has fallen for at least Rs 100 per one kilo in the market. Traders have also been purchasing the produce with low prices showing the reason of decline in exports,” said K.Sukumar Reddy, a farmer from Nellore division. “We are facing a loss of Rs 1 lakh for each acre with the sudden drop in price of the shrimps and prawn produce, in contrast, the cost of cultivation has also increased in the past three years. We are expecting a good price in one month,” said Ravi, a farmer from Gudur division. Prices drop by Rs 100 per kilogram The price for 60 count of shrimp has decreased to Rs 250 per one kilo while it was Rs 345 in the last month. Price for 70 count of shrimp has fallen to Rs 230 while it was Rs 335 in the last month. Similarly, prices for 80, 90 and 100 counts were also dropped to Rs 210, Rs 190 and Rs 180 respectively from Rs 315, Rs 295 and Rs 285.