Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aqua farmers in distress with decline in shrimp prices

Traders offering low prices citing decrease in export of marine produce to other countries; farmers demand price stabilisation

Published: 18th November 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Low export and increased cost of cultivation of shrimps in past one month, combine to distress the aqua farmers in Nellore and Tirupati, who have incurred a huge loss with the steep fall in the price of shrimp and prawns in the past one month.

Traders say that exports of aqua products has decreased as there is no demand for the produce from other countries. The price of 50 count of shrimp has came down to Rs 270 while it was Rs 360 in the last month.
The price for 60 count of shrimp has decreased to Rs 250 per one kilo while it was Rs 345 in the last month.

Price for 70 count of shrimp has fallen to Rs 230 while it was Rs 335 in the last month. Similarly, prices for 80, 90 and 100 counts were also dropped to Rs 210, Rs 190 and Rs 180 respectively from Rs 315, Rs 295 and Rs 285.

Aquaculture is being done in nearly 60,000 acres in 10 mandals of Nellore district. Farmers have taken up the culture in Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, Chillakkur in Gudur division. Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Indukurpeta, Kovur, Kodavalur, Vidavalur in Nellore division. Allur, Bogole, Kavali in Kavali divisions.   

Harvesting is also done in phased manner and there is normal production of 3.75 to 4 lakh tonnes of shrimp in the first phase and it would be 2 lakh tonnes in the second phase in the erstwhile Nellore district. Usually, 90-95 percent of local shrimp and prawns are exported to other countries such as USA, European countries, Middle East, Japan and others for foreign currency.

According to recent data, Andhra Pradesh has been producing around 6.34 metric tonnes of shrimp every year.‘Demand for shrimp from other countries have dropped which resulted in fall of prices for the produce. The situation has been continued for the past one month. The price for shrimp has fallen for at least Rs 100 per one kilo in the market. Traders have also been purchasing the produce with low prices showing the reason of decline in exports,” said K.Sukumar Reddy, a farmer from Nellore division.

“We are facing a loss of Rs 1 lakh for each acre with the sudden drop in price of the shrimps and prawn produce, in contrast, the cost of cultivation has also increased in the past three years. We are expecting a good price in one month,” said Ravi, a farmer from Gudur division.

Prices drop by Rs 100 per kilogram

The price for 60 count of shrimp has decreased to Rs 250 per one kilo while it was Rs 345 in the last month. Price for 70 count of shrimp has fallen to Rs 230 while it was Rs 335 in the last month. Similarly, prices for 80, 90 and 100 counts were also dropped to Rs 210, Rs 190 and Rs 180 respectively from Rs 315, Rs 295 and Rs 285.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shrimp prices
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp