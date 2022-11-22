Destitute woman delivers baby in front of hospital gate in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district collector K Venkataramana Reddy has summoned the DMHO Dr U Sree Hari to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on a woman delivering a baby in front of the Maternity hospital road in Tirupati on Sunday.

A video of the woman delivering the baby wherein onlookers shielding the woman with blankets went viral on social media which drew sharp criticism from all corners, including political parties on the negligence of maternity hospital authorities, which allegedly failed to admit the woman citing no attendants of her.

According to information, the destitute woman identified as Kanthari, gave birth to her baby with help of some locals after the hospital authorities allegedly denied admitting her.

However, the hospital authorities claimed that the woman did not know she was pregnant and never consulted the doctors at the hospital.

The hospital authorities maintained that the hospital staff shifted the newborn baby and the mother to the hospital ward immediately after learning that she gave birth to a baby. Following the incident, Tirupati MRO Venkataramana visited the hospital as part of the preliminary enquiry into the incident.

