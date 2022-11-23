Palnadu is all decked up for Palnati Veeraradhana festivals

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Karampudi village in Palnadu district is all spruced up to celebrate the famous and historical Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu from Wednesday November 23.These festivals are conducted every year to mark the famous Palnati Yuddham fought between brothers Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE on the banks of Naguleru lake in Karempudi village. Rayabaram would be held on November 24, Mandaporu on 25, Kodiporu on 26, and Kallipadu on 27.

Palnati Yuddham war heroes constructed Palnati Veerula Gudi at Karampudi and festivals have been organized by the villagers to remember the sacrifices of martyrs.They worship the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the Palnadti war.On the last day of the celebrations, Chapakudu would be held in which people of all castes will take food together without any discrimination.Historically, Brahma Naidu a minister to Malideva Raju started this reform to eliminate untouchability.Many people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will attend to the festival.

In order to provide all required facilities to the devotees, the temple authority and district officials have made elaborate arrangements.As many as 200 policemen would be deployed for security to ensure safety to the devotees at the festival.All the precautionary measures were taken by the officials to make the celebrations success and ensured safety.

Special parking zones were also set up for vehicles from Macherla, Narasaraopet, and Vinukonda roads to prevent traffic issues and special sanitation works were taken up in the village.In a review meeting with district officials and temple authorities, Gurazala RDO Addaiah instructed the officials to work in coordination to conduct the festival successfully.

