Complete Ambedkar statue works on time: Meruga Nagarjuna

He made it clear that works should be completed at the earliest without leaving scope for any delay.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works for the 125-ft statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at PWD Grounds in Vijayawada are underway at a brisk pace. The statue is scheduled to be unveiled on his birth anniversary—April 14, 2023. Part of the works for the statue are underway in Haryana.

Reviewing the progress of works on Thursday, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on unveiling the statue on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. He made it clear that works should be completed at the earliest without leaving scope for any delay.

