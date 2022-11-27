Home States Andhra Pradesh

CPM deplores secrecy on Rushikonda

The Left party leader also deplored the need to take permission to visit a public place in the State.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Questioning the need for secrecy on Rushikonda, the CPM demanded that the Centre and the State government come out clean on the project.

In a press release on Saturday, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said it is imperative that the Centre should explain as to how it gave permission for the construction project, which is detrimental to the environment. “The CPM has opposed the government’s move to hand over Rushikonda to private parties after destroying it completely. This is what happening today,” he said.

The Left party leader also deplored the need to take permission to visit a public place in the State. “Even when the High Court has pulled up, the YSRC government seems to have been least bothered and is going ahead with the Rushikonda project,” he said, and denounced the support of the local MLA to encroachers of 4.97 acres at Rushikonda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rushikonda CPM
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp