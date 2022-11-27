CPM deplores secrecy on Rushikonda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Questioning the need for secrecy on Rushikonda, the CPM demanded that the Centre and the State government come out clean on the project.

In a press release on Saturday, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said it is imperative that the Centre should explain as to how it gave permission for the construction project, which is detrimental to the environment. “The CPM has opposed the government’s move to hand over Rushikonda to private parties after destroying it completely. This is what happening today,” he said.

The Left party leader also deplored the need to take permission to visit a public place in the State. “Even when the High Court has pulled up, the YSRC government seems to have been least bothered and is going ahead with the Rushikonda project,” he said, and denounced the support of the local MLA to encroachers of 4.97 acres at Rushikonda.

