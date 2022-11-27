Karavadi, Chinnaganjam rail tripling works complete

Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain applauded officials of Vijayawada division and RVNL officials for completing the tripling and electrification works.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Third line works along with electrification between Karavadi and Chinnaganjam stations have been completed and commissioned for a distance of 23.5 km as part of Vijayawada - Gudur tripling and electrification project. The stretch of railway line falls under Bapatla and Prakasam districts.

Situated on the Grand Trunk route along the coastal region of the State, the section between Vijayawada and Gudur plays a vital role in connecting the northern and eastern parts of the country with the southern states.

To tackle the congestion on this route, where both passenger and freight trains are steadily increasing, the Vijayawada-Gudur third line project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 288 km with outlay of Rs 3,246 crore. The work is being executed by RVNL (Rail Vikas Nigam Limited).

South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain applauded officials of Vijayawada division and RVNL officials for completing the tripling and electrification works.

Stating that special focus has been given for doubling and tripling works, Arun Kumar said third line works between Vijayawada and Gudur are being taken up on top priority, while works in other sections have been expedited simultaneously.

