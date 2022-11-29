State Energy Conservation Awards’ presentation in December 3rd week 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of efforts to promote energy conservation and energy efficiency in the State in a big way, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) is presenting the State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA) to industries and organisations. The awards to be presented for the third consecutive year, will be given away during the National Energy Conservation (EC) Week celebrations from December 14 to 20.

The objective of presenting the awards is to recognise various industries, organisations and commercial establishments, which have made extraordinary efforts to reduce energy consumption by adopting best conservation and efficiency practices. The APSECM will organise the National Energy Conservation Week celebrations in a big way involving the general public and all the stakeholders.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand directed the APSECM officials to communicate to all the government departments urging them to ensure highest participation of the stakeholders in the APSECA-2022 awards competition.

The competitions will be conducted for different categories of consumers, including industries, buildings and institutions.The APSECA 2022 application form and guidelines are available on the website link. https://www.apsecm.ap.gov.in/seca2022.The filled-in application forms should be submitted to the CEO of APSECM at seca.apsecm@gmail.com and a copy at ceo.secm@gmail.com. ‘Application for SECA-2022’ should be mentioned in the e-mail. The last date for submission of applications is December 9.

