8,000 km roads developed with Rs 2,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh: Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja said 8,000 km of roads in the State were developed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. Participating in the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation members in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he said the previous government had taken Rs 3,000 crore for the development of R&B roads in the State, but diverted the funds for the ‘Pasupu and Kumkuma’ programme. The minister squarely blamed the previous regime for the sorry condition of the roads in the State and said they had spent Rs 2,000 crore to repair those roads and another Rs 17,000 crore will be spent for a complete transformation of these roads in the next 13 months. The latest technology is being adopted to repair the existing roads and lay new ones in the State, he added.