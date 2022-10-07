Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srisailam temple getting ready for Karthika Masam rush in Andhra Pradesh

The temple EO said elaborate arrangements will be made to meet the pilgrim rush.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After conducting Dasara festivities successfully, the Srisaila Devasthanam has started making arrangements for the month-long Karthika Masam commencing on October 26. The masotsvam will end on November 23. 

Temple Trust Board Chairman R Chakrapani Reddy and Executive Officer S Lavanna held a meeting with staff on Thursday to discuss arrangements to be made for Karthika Masam as a huge number of pilgrims visit Srisailam during the auspicious month.  

The temple EO said elaborate arrangements will be made to meet the pilgrim rush. All steps will be taken to ensure hassle-free darshan for pilgrims. Emphasis will be laid on queue lines, Annadanam, drinking water supply, sanitation, electrification, cloakrooms, parking lots and footwear stands, the EO added. 

