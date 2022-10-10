Dengue, typhoid cases on the rise in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dengue and typhoid cases are on the rise in the State for the last three months. In July, 379 dengue cases were reported in the State and the number reached 1,412 in September. The highest number of 74 dengue cases was registered in Visakhapatnam district in July followed by 50 cases in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

In August, the highest number of 209 dengue cases were registered in Visakhapatnam, 69 in Vizianagaram, 64 in Parvathipuram Manyam Parvathipuram Manyam districts.In September, 260 cases were registered in Visakhapatnam, the highest in the State, followed by 176 cases in East Godavari,107 cases in Tirupati, 96 cases in Kakinada, 87 cases in Annamayya, 86 cases in Vizianagaram, 66 cases in Parvathipuram Manyam, 65 in Bapatla, 52 cases in Anakapalli.

The number of Typhoid cases are also increasing alarmingly. As many as 2,766 typhoid cases were registered in July, 4,119 cases in August and 5,223 cases in September. In the last three months, East Godavari reported the highest number of cases 2,538, followed by Anantapur (1,034), Kakinada (781), Konaseema (652) and Annamayya district (552). Visakhapatnam district registered the least number of cases, six.

Meanwhile, the State government supplied Dengue Rapid Testing (RDT) kits to all the government, teaching hospitals as well as primary health centres in rural as well as urban areas. As many as 1,128 RDT kits were supplied to Visakhapatnam (328 kits were utilised), the highest in the State, followed by 1,034 RDT kits to East Godavari (394 were utilised).

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas said that they have distributed nearly 2 lakh RDT kits across the State and of them, 8,305 kits were utilised so far.

