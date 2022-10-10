Meet energy savings target of 150 million tonnes by 2030: BEE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has advised all the States to expedite energy efficiency activities to achieve the national energy savings target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030, which equals 750 billion units of electricity worth reducing 887 million tonnes of co2.

During a virtual review meeting on the BEE-sponsored energy efficiency schemes ahead of the national summit with all the State designated agencies at Goa on October 11 and 12, BEE Director General Abhay Bakre advised all the States to put energy efficiency activities on a fast track mode to reach climate change goals.

As part of the climate change targets of the nation to reduce the carbon intensity of the economy by 45% by 2030, it is time for all States to put in combined and sustained efforts, particularly the proactive States like AP, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu in implementing energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes. In order to achieve the target of 150 Mtoe savings by 2030, State designated agencies should finalise the State energy efficiency action plan at the earliest, he said.

