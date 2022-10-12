Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay CID probe against Chintakayala Vijay

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has refused to stay further proceedings in the case registered by AP CID against Chintakayala Vijay, who is overseeing TDP’s IT wing iTDP, for allegedly resorting to false propaganda against the wife of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The court made it clear that it could not stay CID probe into the case and opined that truth would come out only if a proper investigation is conducted. It felt that some people are making derogatory comments that would tarnish the image of individuals taking advantage of the lack of proper mechanism to prevent making derogatory posts on social media.

It made these observations while hearing a petition filed by Vijay seeking the court intervention to strike down the case registered by the CID against him. Vijay filed a supplementary petition seeking interim orders to stop any further proceedings in the case by the investigating agency. 

Vijay’s counsel VV Satish said the petitioner is no way connected to the iTDP Twitter account and the case was registered out of political vendetta. CID’s counsel Y Sivakalpana Reddy informed the court that the police went to the house of Vijay only to serve a notice. The probe is under preliminary stage, the counsel said and urged the court not to issue any stay orders. 

