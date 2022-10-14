Home States Andhra Pradesh

Air India urged to improve air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh

They also said that there is a need to improve domestic connectivity between Vijayawada and other major cities in the country in view of a huge demand.

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has requested Air India Ltd to improve air connectivity in the State.In a letter submitted to Air India Ltd CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, AP Chambers president Pydah Krishna Prasad, president-elect Putluri Bhaskar Rao and secretary Rajasekhar expressed happiness over Air India connecting Vijayawada airport with Delhi airport through hub and spoke model and enabling international connectivity from the airport.

“We also request international connectivity from all major airports in the State such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports through the hub and spoke model connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai airports and permitting check-in and boarding passes at these airports. We request AI to resume all pre-pandemic flights from all the airports of AP,” the letter read.

They also said that there is a need to improve domestic connectivity between Vijayawada and other major cities in the country in view of a huge demand. “We request Air India to connect Vijayawada with Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Vijayawada with Kolkata via Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada with Tirupati. There is also a huge demand to connect Vijayawada with Varanasi and Air India can consider twice a week flightse,” they added.

