Jana Sena moves Andhra High Court against activists’ arrest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana sena vice-president B Mahendra Reddy filed petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday seeking the FIRs registered against party activists be quashed and the arrests be declared illegal. The petitioner further urged the court to issue order cancelling the notice served by Visakhapatnam ACP disallowing the party from conducting any protests and rallies in the East Sub Division limits.

He argued that Visakhapatnam police have no right to register a case in the incident that happened in Visakhapatnam Airport, as it falls under the purview of CISF. Police with ulterior political motive have targeted Jana Sena leaders and cadre and cases were registered against them, he claimed.

The court was requested to direct the police not to initiate any tough action just based on FIR against Jana Sena party activists. Further, it was requested to allow the party conduct its Jana Vani programme. The Jana sena vice-president also wanted the case registered against party activists based on a complaint lodged by Pendurthi Circle Inspector Nageswara Rao that they prevented him from discharging his responsibility during the attack on ministers’ convoy at Visakhapatnam airport after the end of Garjana. The non-political Joint Action Committee gave the call for Visakha Garjana in support of its demand for making Vizag as executive capital of the State as part of the three-capital plan.

