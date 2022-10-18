Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena moves Andhra High Court against activists’ arrest

Further, it was requested to allow the party conduct its Jana Vani programme. 

Published: 18th October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana sena vice-president B Mahendra Reddy filed petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday seeking the FIRs registered against party activists be quashed and the arrests be declared illegal. The petitioner further urged the court to issue order cancelling the notice served by Visakhapatnam ACP  disallowing the party from conducting any protests and rallies in the East Sub Division limits.

He argued that Visakhapatnam police have no right to register a case in the incident that happened in Visakhapatnam Airport, as it falls under the purview of CISF.  Police with ulterior political motive have targeted Jana Sena leaders and cadre and cases were registered against them, he claimed.

The court was requested to direct the police not to initiate any tough action just based on FIR against Jana Sena party activists. Further, it was requested to allow the party conduct its Jana Vani programme.  The Jana sena vice-president also wanted the case registered against party activists based on a complaint lodged by Pendurthi Circle Inspector Nageswara Rao that they prevented him from discharging his responsibility during the attack on ministers’ convoy at Visakhapatnam airport after the end of Garjana. The non-political Joint Action Committee gave the call for Visakha Garjana in support of its demand for making Vizag as executive capital of the State as part of the three-capital plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra High Court Jana Sena CISF
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp