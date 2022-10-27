Home States Andhra Pradesh

Develop basic infra for housing scheme: Jogi Ramesh

Earlier, G Lakshmisha assumed charge as Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh directed officials to focus on speedy completion of the ongoing housing schemes in the State. When G Lakshmisha, Managing Director of AP State Housing Corporation, former MD Narayana Bharath Gupta and other officials called on him at his camp office here on Wednesday, and briefed him about the progress of the housing schemes, Ramesh said all the infrastructure development works in housing colonies should be completed on a priority basis. Earlier, G Lakshmisha assumed charge as Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation on Wednesday.

