Develop basic infra for housing scheme: Jogi Ramesh

VIJAYAWADA: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh directed officials to focus on speedy completion of the ongoing housing schemes in the State. When G Lakshmisha, Managing Director of AP State Housing Corporation, former MD Narayana Bharath Gupta and other officials called on him at his camp office here on Wednesday, and briefed him about the progress of the housing schemes, Ramesh said all the infrastructure development works in housing colonies should be completed on a priority basis. Earlier, G Lakshmisha assumed charge as Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation on Wednesday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BJP trying to politicise Coimbatore car explosion: Minister Senthil Balaji
Kerala Governor is a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress
UN report: Climate pollution reductions 'highly inadequate'
Over 20 women were taken to ex-Andaman Chief Secy's house in alleged jobs-for-sex racket
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli becomes second highest run-scorer in tournament's history
Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW