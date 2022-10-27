Jagan to inaugurate third unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah thermal power plant

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to dedicate the third unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power station located in Muthukur mandal of Nellore district on Thursday. Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station is a coal based power plant, earlier known as APGENCO. The power station was renamed in recognition of its exemplary statesmanship and dedicated services to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP Power Development Company Limited (APPDCL), which was formed as a special purpose vehicle with 50.45 per cent equity by APGENCO, 4.83 per cent by the state government and 44.72 per cent equity by all four discoms of the undivided state. The works of the existing 2x800 Mega Watts was commenced in 2009 and commissioned in 2015. The works of the present unit of 1x800 Mega Watts under stage II commenced in 2016 and was commissioned in October 2022.

The project was envisaged as an extension of the existing two units and was funded by the Power Finance Corporation with Rs 5935.87 crore and Rs 1,000 crore by AP Power Finance Corporation. Desein Private Limited has prepared a detailed project report and DCPL was the project Consultant during the pre-award stage and during the execution stage.

The project was awarded to BHEL for the supply and Erection of the Boiler, Turbo Generator and auxiliaries, and to Tata Project Limited for the supply and erection the of the balance of the plant including all the civil works.

The boiler was also designed to operate with 100 per cent domestic coal with a Gross Calorific Value of 4,200 kcal/kg and 33.83 per cent ash content. The daily requirement of coal would be 9,312 MT per day.

On Wednesday, Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited the Thermal Power project in Nelaturu village and inspected arrangements for the CM’s visit.

“Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had laid the foundation for the third unit works in the power station and his son, YS Jagan is going to inaugurate the same unit as Chief Minister. The 7th unit of Narla Thata Rao project will be launched by CM in the month of February next year. Uninterrupted power supply will be provided to the state with the generation of power with these two new units,” said the Minister for Energy.

