Rs 39 lakh solar unit generates 53% electricity for Guntur Collectorate

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Of the total electricity consumed at the Guntur Collectorate, 53% is generated through solar power. A solar rooftop system with a capacity of 80 KWp was set up with Rs 39.78 lakh.With an initiative to conserve non-renewable resources and adopt a more environment-friendly measures, former district collector Vivek Yadav had allotted Rs 39.78 lakh for the 80 KWp On-Grid Solar Rooftop System project.

The Non-Conventional Energy Development Corporation (NCEDC) of Andhra Pradesh Limited has taken up the project and started work in January 2022.While 150 KWp electricity is consumed per day at the Collectorate, the solar rooftop produces 80KWp per day. This means that the system can supply 53% of the total electricity consumed in the office and generate power for the next 25 years.

District Collector Venu Gopal Reddy inaugurated the project on June 27. NCEDC (Guntur) Director Krishna Reddy excplained that as the cost of electricity is Rs 9.50 per unit, we will get our investment of Rs 39.78 lakh in 4.5 years, and the system will run for another 21 years free of cost.

Besides, conserving energy, the solar panels are also environment friendly, as about 0.07 metric tons of Carbondiaxide Equivalent is saved per day which equals 70 kgs of fossil fuels, further saving 31 to 46 trees. Through these solar rooftop systems, pollution can be reduced, Venu Gopal Reddy said.

As the space to set up rooftop panels is limited to generate sufficient electricity for the entire office, the officials are chalking up plans to set up more panels on nearby buildings and go hundred percent solar in the near future.

