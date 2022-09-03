Fruits of development must reach all: Jagan on various work progress

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Expressing satisfaction over the progress of development works taken up in Chakrayapet Mandal with an outlay of Rs 100 crore, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the YSRC government’s pro-people policy should benefit everyone.

Taking stock of the development in his Pulivendula Assembly constituency, on the second day of his three-day visit to Kadapa district, Jagan reviewed the progress of various works. Leaders of Chakarayapet thanked the Chief Minister for the inclusion of the Mandal in the Pulivendula Revenue Division as part of a reorganisation of districts.

As the mango crop is being cultivated on 4,000 acres in the Mandal, there is a need to set up a fruit pulp and juice unit to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. The need to set up an industrial unit in the Mandal was also underlined to provide employment opportunities to the local youth. Later, Jagan reviewed development works in Vempalle, Pulivendula and other mandals of the Assembly constituency.

District Collector V Vijayarama Raju gave a PowerPoint presentation on the development of the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA). The Collector explained the status of works taken up at a cost of `63 crore. At present, development works worth Rs 222.33 crores are underway. They include a new school and YSR Memorial Park in Vempalle.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the fruits of development should reach everyone without any discrimination. He enquired about the well-being of local leaders and their families.

Chakarayapet Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency member urged the Chief Minister to instal a statue of YSR in AP Bhavan, New Delhi as a tribute to the former Chief Minister.

