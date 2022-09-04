Amit Shah urges Andhra, Telangana to resolve issues mutually

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve pending issues between the two States. Shah was speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meet at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Saturday.

Referring to the water disputes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the River Cauvery, and between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the River Krishna, Shah urged the southern states to explore a joint solution. During the meeting, a total of 26 issues came up for discussion. Of the 17 issues reserved for further consideration, nine were related to reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh.

As per an official release, the Union minister urged Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to settle their pending disputes for the benefit of not just the people living in the two states but also for the all-round development of the Southern states. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath represented Andhra Pradesh at the meet.

AP’s agenda at SZC

An effective mechanism to resolve issues related to State bifurcation

Continued support of the Centre sought for early completion of Polavaram project

Intervention to operationalise new railway zone at Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve pending issues between the two States. Shah was speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Southern Zonal Council (SZC) meet at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Saturday. Referring to the water disputes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the River Cauvery, and between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the River Krishna, Shah urged the southern states to explore a joint solution. During the meeting, a total of 26 issues came up for discussion. Of the 17 issues reserved for further consideration, nine were related to reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh. As per an official release, the Union minister urged Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to settle their pending disputes for the benefit of not just the people living in the two states but also for the all-round development of the Southern states. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath represented Andhra Pradesh at the meet. AP’s agenda at SZC An effective mechanism to resolve issues related to State bifurcation Continued support of the Centre sought for early completion of Polavaram project Intervention to operationalise new railway zone at Visakhapatnam