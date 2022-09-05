Rs 24,956 crore investments in AP power sector in 2.5 years, 129 firms signed pacts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government will adopt cutting cutting-edge global technologies to further strengthen the 24/7 power supply for industries, Minister for Energy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy advised power utilities to explore the leading innovations and global technologies for strengthening the power sector and ensuring the highest quality and reliable round-the-clock power supply.

During a virtual conference with the officials of the energy department, the minister, referring to a report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), stated that new investments of Rs 24,956 crore have come into the state in the previous two and a half years and 129 new mega units have made agreements to invest in the State from January 2020 to June 2022. In this scenario, the minister emphasised the importance of AP Power utilities exploring leading innovations and global technologies for strengthening the power sector and ensuring the highest quality and reliable 24x7 power supply, which is critical for industrial promotion in light of many future investments.

He said the government views energy as a critical component of industrial growth. The state might compete with other states in attracting industries/ investments if it provides an energy of the highest quality and at world-class standards, which requires the adoption of new creative technology. The minister authorised the Energy Department to develop an immediate special mechanism to raise the present 24x7 power supply to the highest global standards. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts to strengthen the energy sector will help convert the State into a flourishing economy and industrial hub. “The Chief Minister’s aim is to enable every household to benefit from affordable power,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government will adopt cutting cutting-edge global technologies to further strengthen the 24/7 power supply for industries, Minister for Energy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy advised power utilities to explore the leading innovations and global technologies for strengthening the power sector and ensuring the highest quality and reliable round-the-clock power supply. During a virtual conference with the officials of the energy department, the minister, referring to a report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), stated that new investments of Rs 24,956 crore have come into the state in the previous two and a half years and 129 new mega units have made agreements to invest in the State from January 2020 to June 2022. In this scenario, the minister emphasised the importance of AP Power utilities exploring leading innovations and global technologies for strengthening the power sector and ensuring the highest quality and reliable 24x7 power supply, which is critical for industrial promotion in light of many future investments. He said the government views energy as a critical component of industrial growth. The state might compete with other states in attracting industries/ investments if it provides an energy of the highest quality and at world-class standards, which requires the adoption of new creative technology. The minister authorised the Energy Department to develop an immediate special mechanism to raise the present 24x7 power supply to the highest global standards. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts to strengthen the energy sector will help convert the State into a flourishing economy and industrial hub. “The Chief Minister’s aim is to enable every household to benefit from affordable power,” he said.