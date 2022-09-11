Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Road widening works pick up pace in Guntur

The works at Nandivelugu road were left incomplete for the past five years causing severe inconvenience to the locals.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Long-pending road widening works have gained pace in Guntur city. The increasing population and pending road widening work in the city had made it difficult for the commuters, especially during the rainy season. According to the 2011 Census data, the city has a population of over 6 lakh and it is expected to touch 9.5 lakh.

The number of vehicles has also increased to 6.3 lakh. Along with the congested roads, pending extension works and construction of RUBs and ROBs at proposed places also adds up to the difficulties of the commuters. Meanwhile, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri held a discussion with the officials concerned to identify busy roads across the city.

In the first phase, the road widening works of the busy roads in the city, including Nandivelugu Road, Kugler hospital road, Peda Palakaluru road, AT Agraharam road and Ramanamakshetram temple main roads were selected for widening.

The works at Nandivelugu road were left incomplete for the past five years causing severe inconvenience to the locals. K Ramana, a resident of AT Agrahram said, “We have been facing severe difficulties due to the damaged roads for the past several years. We are appealing the officials to take necessary action to complete the works without any halt.”

