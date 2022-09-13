People say no to merger of villages with Amaravati Corp

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People of Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem and Harichandrapuram, where grama sabhas were held on Monday, unanimously refused to the proposal for merger of their panchayats with Amaravati Capital City Corporation.

It may the recalled that the government conducted grama sabhas in 19 villages in January to elicit the views of the people on the formation of Amaravati Capital City Corporation. With locals opposing the move, the State did not go ahead. The locals have demanded that all the 29 villages in the capital region be developed, but not the 19 villages, which is nothing but an attempt to create a rift among them.

The government resumed the conduct of grama sabhas on Monday as part of the move to upgrade the region into a civic body by eliciting the views of locals through grama sabhas. The grama sabhas will continue till September 17.

GUNTUR: People of Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem and Harichandrapuram, where grama sabhas were held on Monday, unanimously refused to the proposal for merger of their panchayats with Amaravati Capital City Corporation. It may the recalled that the government conducted grama sabhas in 19 villages in January to elicit the views of the people on the formation of Amaravati Capital City Corporation. With locals opposing the move, the State did not go ahead. The locals have demanded that all the 29 villages in the capital region be developed, but not the 19 villages, which is nothing but an attempt to create a rift among them. The government resumed the conduct of grama sabhas on Monday as part of the move to upgrade the region into a civic body by eliciting the views of locals through grama sabhas. The grama sabhas will continue till September 17.