29 cases filed against fuel stations in three AP districts for irregularities, raids to continue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 29 cases have been registered in various fuel stations in Palnadu, Tirupati and BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts by Legal Metrology officials, said Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao. Speaking to the media at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi on Wednesday, Nageswara Rao made it clear that strict measures are being taken to control irregularities in fuel stations.

The officials have imposed a fine ranging from `70,000 to `3 lakh against fuel station owners for irregularities in 29 cases registered in the three districts.The said if the penalised fuel stations repeated the irregularities again, cases will be registered against the managers of the petrol stations. In the remaining 23 districts, inspections will be conducted in all the petrol stations within six months.

As many as 156 cases have been registered after conducting inspections at many malls in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, he said, adding that large-scale inspections will be conducted in other cities as well. Nageswara Rao said that the department has sought 15 sub-inspectors on deputation to increase the shortage of staff in the Legal Metrology department. More inspections will be held across the State once the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gives approval for the deputation file.

He disclosed that the prices of essential commodities are being continuously monitored in local markets, Rythu Bazars and other markets of the state through the CM App.“Andhra Pradesh is ahead of other States in controlling the rise in prices of various essential commodities and other commodities. The state government is taking appropriate steps to pay `300 crore dues to the farmers for the purchase of grain. The Telangana Government has agreed to give `600 crore dues to the Civil Supplies Department,” he said.

Legal Metrology Joint Controller Ram Kumar said that inspections have been conducted in fuel stations in three districts. Inspections will be completed in the remaining 23 districts within six months. Also, raids will be conducted on various shopping malls across the State.

