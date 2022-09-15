AP’s energy saving steps lauded 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative to implement energy efficiency technologies in the massive housing project of ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ has attracted the attention of delegates at the international conference on Augmenting Nature by Green Affordable New-Habitat (ANGAN) in New Delhi. Several delegates have enquired about the AP’s energy efficient housing programme and opined that it is unique and will help provide best residential facility to beneficiaries, besides improving their living standards.

During the conference being organised by the Union Ministry of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), AP officials explained the energy efficiency measures being implemented in the massive housing scheme.

The State government is very keen on providing the best housing facility to the beneficiaries by implementing energy efficiency measures, which will be a great boon for the cost-effective housing for low income groups and the building sector in AP and provide healthier environment in houses apart from saving electricity.

SECM executive, quoting a report of Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary of Housing, said the government is spending `4,128 crore on water supply, `7,989 crore on electricity and internet, `10,251 crore on laying CC roads, `7337 crore on construction of drains, `5204 crore on ULB infrastructure. The total amount for infrastructure development alone is around `34,309 crore under phase-1 and phase-2 of the housing project. Ajay Jain further disclosed that the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has come forward to provide the energy efficient appliances to beneficiaries at cost effective prices.

The State government has also proposed to supply energy efficient appliances to the beneficiaries of 28.3 lakh affordable houses of the AP Housing Programme under the PMAY in a phased manner. Under the programme, it is planned to supply 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights, 2 energy efficient fans per each house in phased manner to 15.6 lakh houses being constructed in the first phase of the scheme.

This is expected to save 734 units of energy per house per annum that results in savings of 1145 MU per annum for 15.6 lakh houses.The Andhra Pradesh domestic sector alone consumes around 17,514 MU (28%) per annum out of the total annual energy demand of 60,943 MU (FY 2021-22). In view of this, the State government is contemplating implementing the energy efficiency measures in residential buildings as well. The APSECM has prepared specific Eco-Niwas Samhita code for AP to implement energy efficiency measures in the residential sector, the officials explained.

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) is planning to take up a demonstration project on the housing scheme, which will help improve thermal comfort and energy efficiency in the houses under the housing project. The energy efficiency measures in the housing programme will help save 20% of energy consumption. The ultimate objective of the government is to provide the benefits of energy efficiency to every household in the State, they added.

