Home States Andhra Pradesh

Probation period for assistant professors reduced to two years

Meanwhile, the consolidated pay of the Civil Assistant Surgeons and those selected under GO numbers 60,61, and 615 has been enhanced to Rs 85,000 from Rs 53,000. 

Published: 18th September 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decreased the probation period of Assistant Professors working under the Director of Medical Education and Civil Assistant Surgeons working (CAS) under Vaidya VIdhana Parishad to two years from three. The government has taken the decision following a request made by the doctors’ unions. 

Meanwhile, the consolidated pay of the Civil Assistant Surgeons and those selected under GO numbers 60, 61, and 615 has been enhanced to Rs 85,000 from Rs 53,000. The Health and Medical Family Welfare department has issued orders stating that first level gazetted cadre CASs working under VVPP shall be allocated to their own districts.  

They will be posted in the district except for their own mandal or division.They will not be appointed as District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) or District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) in their own districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp