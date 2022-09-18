Probation period for assistant professors reduced to two years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decreased the probation period of Assistant Professors working under the Director of Medical Education and Civil Assistant Surgeons working (CAS) under Vaidya VIdhana Parishad to two years from three. The government has taken the decision following a request made by the doctors’ unions. Meanwhile, the consolidated pay of the Civil Assistant Surgeons and those selected under GO numbers 60, 61, and 615 has been enhanced to Rs 85,000 from Rs 53,000. The Health and Medical Family Welfare department has issued orders stating that first level gazetted cadre CASs working under VVPP shall be allocated to their own districts. They will be posted in the district except for their own mandal or division.They will not be appointed as District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) or District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) in their own districts.