Ensure higher income for fishers: AP Animal Husbandry Minister

AP Maritime Board Deputy CEO Ravindranath Reddy said the government is actively considering formulating a policy to promote cage culture of fish along the coast.

Published: 24th September 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju

Andhra Pradesh minister Seediri Appalaraju (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has been contributing significantly to the fish basket of the country in recent years through an effective strategy in both coastal and freshwater aquaculture and marketing, said Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju.

In a virtual address of the conference on Fisheries and Aquaculture organised by the CII AP here on Friday, he said the role of private sector has become equally important right from pre and post-harvest infrastructure like hatcheries and seed rearing farms, brood banks, broodstock multiplication centres and nucleus breeding centre, creation of adequate infrastructure to minimise post-harvest loss and increased value addition across the supply chain.

He urged the industry to coordinate with the department to create a robust plan for infrastructure development to ensure higher income for fishers and fish farmers, safe and nutritious food to the consumer and minimise food loss.

He also emphasised the need to enhance the value addition, processing, handling and the promotion of cleanliness in fish markets so that right value is gained by fishermen and quality is ensured for the consumer.

Arabind Das, Co-Chairman, CII National Committee on Fisheries, stated that the CII with its National Committee on Fisheries is committed to working with the State government to position Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination and export leader for marine products.

AP Maritime Board Deputy CEO Ravindranath Reddy said the government is actively considering formulating a policy to promote cage culture of fish along the coast. He stated that the government will establish 35 Integrated Aqua Labs to provide aqua input testing facilities to farmers and also set up AP Fisheries University (APFU) for developing skilled manpower.

TAGS
Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju Andhra Pradesh fish basket
