Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s cleaner energy initiatives lauded

An integrated approach and concerted efforts from all the States are critical to make India one of the leading nations in the world. 

Published: 26th September 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for clean energy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Measures initiated by the Andhra Pradesh government with regard to energy efficiency and cleaner energy were appreciated by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General Abhay Bakre during a virtual video conference with the State Designated Agencies, following his participation in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) meeting at Pittsburgh, United States. 

Bakre said energy efficiency will enable all the State governments to achieve energy security, provide opportunities to expand economies, create jobs, reduce energy consumption, and cut greenhouse gas emissions, among other things. An integrated approach and concerted efforts from all the States are critical to make India one of the leading nations in the world. 

He urged all the States, particularly proactive States such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan, to aggressively implement energy efficiency programmes and clean energy initiatives. Other States should follow the lead of AP and Kerala in establishing a dedicated body to accelerate the implementation and promotion of energy conservation and efficiency projects. Proactive States in energy efficiency should compete with one another in enhancing clean energy generation, which is useful for employment generation and enhancement of the economy, he said. 

Andhra Pradesh has taken a major initiative to increase clean energy generation on a large scale and the State has a total contracted capacity of 7.5 GW of renewable energy i.e. 40% share of the total installed power capacity of 18.8 GW, AP State Energy Conservation Mission officials informed.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand specifically emphasised the need for APSECM to continuously focus on both implementation and awareness of energy conservation and energy efficiency programmes for reduction of carbon emissions. APSECM has been asked to develop a roadmap to achieve the State’s energy saving target of 6.68 Mtoe by 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bureau of Energy Efficiency
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp