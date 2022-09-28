‘2023 - Visit AP Year’ to give boost to tourism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will observe 2023 as ‘Visit Andhra Pradesh Year’ to promote tourism in a big way. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign on Tuesday to mark the World Tourism Day.

The GIS web portal to guide visitors to tourist destinations was also launched to mark the occasion. Through this portal, tourists can plan their trips with useful information like distance between places, travel options, hotel accommodation and neighbouring attractions. The Tourism Department will play a key role to ensure the success of the Visit Andhra Pradesh 2023 campaign.

Through the campaign based programme, the Tourism Department will make the world aware of tourism opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The unique campaign will be taken up to promote culture and heritage of the State. Andhra Pradesh is the first State in India to launch this kind of campaign to promote tourism in a big way.

The Chief Minister interacted with tribal Dhimsa dancers who came from Araku to mark the occasion. Tourism and Culture Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and other officials were present.

AP bags three tourism awards

Andhra Pradesh bagged three National Tourism Awards 2018-19 that were presented by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi to mark World Tourism Day

AP secured Comprehensive Development of Tourism, Hall of Fame Award

The Union Ministry of Tourism said the Sunrise State of AP holds unmatched tourism potential

AP Tourism Authority’s Coffee Table Book Seaside was the joint winner in Excellence in Publishing in English

Tourism coffee table books - Seaside (In Russian) and Handcrafted (in Spanish and German) won Excellence in Publishing in Foreign Language award

The Gateway Hotel, Vijayawada won the Best 5 Star Hotel award

