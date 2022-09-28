Eight Srikakulam workers stranded in Oman return safely, thank APNRTS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After months of plight, eight workers from Srikakulam, who were stranded in Oman, reached Vijayawada with the help of APNRTS on Tuesday. According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), the eight workers, hailing from Srikakulam district, went to Oman on May 8 through a local agency.

The fake agency has collected huge sums from the workers promising them jobs. But after reaching Oman, the agency didn’t provide them jobs and abandoned them without providing any facilities, due to which the workers faced severe troubles. After a few months, they sent videos to their families explaining their plight in the foreign country and requesting the officials to take steps to bring them back.

Responding to the video, Srikakulam SP Radhika has forwarded the details of the workers to the APNRTS.

The APNRTS officials reacted swiftly and contacted the Indian embassy in Oman. Along with this, they also provided temporary stay, and required rations to the workers in Oman and safely brought them back to the State.

Expressing their joy, K Naidu, one of the eight stranded workers from Srikakulam, said, “We all are happy to return to our native place after suffering for several months. We will forever be thankful to the State government and the APNRTS for providing us basic amenities in Oman and bringing us back safely.”

APNRTS Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar said that helpline numbers 0863 2340678, 91 8500027678 were set up to provide required information and help Telugus in foreign countries.

