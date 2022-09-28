Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight Srikakulam workers stranded in Oman return safely, thank APNRTS

After months of plight, eight workers from Srikakulam, who were stranded in Oman, reached Vijayawada with the help of APNRTS on Tuesday.

Published: 28th September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After months of plight, eight workers from Srikakulam, who were stranded in Oman, reached Vijayawada with the help of APNRTS on Tuesday. According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), the eight workers, hailing from  Srikakulam district,  went to Oman on May 8 through a local agency.

The fake agency has collected huge sums from the workers promising them jobs. But after reaching Oman, the agency didn’t provide them jobs and abandoned them without providing any facilities, due to which the workers faced severe troubles. After a few months, they sent videos to their families explaining their plight in the foreign country and requesting the officials to take steps to bring them back.

Responding to the video, Srikakulam SP Radhika has forwarded the details of the workers to the APNRTS.
The APNRTS officials reacted swiftly and contacted the Indian embassy in Oman. Along with this, they also provided temporary stay, and required rations to the workers in Oman and safely brought them back to the State.

Expressing their joy, K Naidu, one of the eight stranded workers from Srikakulam, said, “We all are happy to return to our native place after suffering for several months. We will forever be thankful to the State government and the APNRTS for providing us basic amenities in Oman and bringing us back safely.”
APNRTS Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Kumar said that  helpline numbers 0863 2340678, 91 8500027678 were set up to provide required information and help Telugus in foreign countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam Oman APNRTS
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp