Power sector gears up to face rise in cost of service in AP

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The power sector has come up with different means to overcome the challenge of the abnormal increase in the cost of service in the last eight years. Besides coming up with new projects to strengthen the power production capacity, emphasis has been laid on energy conservation and energy efficiency.

As explained in the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23, the cost of service of Discoms increased from Rs 24,211 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 46,903 crore in the financial year 2021-22. Power purchase cost is 64% of the cost of the service in the power sector in FY 2021-22

The increase in the cost of service is mainly due to a rise in the power purchase cost, compared to the business-as-usual case. This amount is not covered by a commensurate increase in income and hence is likely to accumulate as losses to the extent not covered by income or subsidy increase.

The reason for the doubling of the cost of service in the last eight years is due to the Singareni coal mines going to Telangana after the State bifurcation, putting an additional burden on Andhra Pradesh in the form of coal transportation costs. The losses of Discoms increased from Rs 9,026 crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 31,282 crore in FY 2021-22.

The loans of the power sector increased from Rs 13,834 crore by end of FY 2014-15 to Rs 47,052 crore by FY 2022-23. Of these loans, Rs 37,716 crore are working capital loans in FY 2022-23. Importantly, government subsidies towards agriculture and other allied subsidies increased from year to year. This has put enormous pressure on the State's finances. Now, the challenge before the energy department is how to overcome the losses and how to ensure optimum power output and efficiency.

It was decided to take advantage of the huge solar and wind energy potential of the State. The cumulative renewable energy capacity installed in the State in FY 2022-23 is 7,714.336 MW. Of this, 3,755.62 MW from solar power projects, 3,693.55 from wind and 27.35 MW from small hydro power projects and 237.810 MW from biomass, bagasse, municipal and industrial waste power projects.

In the case of the new projects to enhance the power production capacity of the State, SDSTP 800 MW, Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Project was dedicated to the nation by the Chief Minister on October 27, 2022, and it is now ready for commercial operations. Dr NTTP 800 MW at Vijayawada Thermal Project is scheduled to be added this fiscal.

As per the plan, the first three units of the Polavaram hydro-electric 960 MW project are to be commissioned by July 2024 and thereafter for every two months one new unit has to be commissioned and all the 12 units will be made operational by January 2026.

VIJAYAWADA: The power sector has come up with different means to overcome the challenge of the abnormal increase in the cost of service in the last eight years. Besides coming up with new projects to strengthen the power production capacity, emphasis has been laid on energy conservation and energy efficiency. As explained in the Socio-Economic Survey 2022-23, the cost of service of Discoms increased from Rs 24,211 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 46,903 crore in the financial year 2021-22. Power purchase cost is 64% of the cost of the service in the power sector in FY 2021-22 The increase in the cost of service is mainly due to a rise in the power purchase cost, compared to the business-as-usual case. This amount is not covered by a commensurate increase in income and hence is likely to accumulate as losses to the extent not covered by income or subsidy increase. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The reason for the doubling of the cost of service in the last eight years is due to the Singareni coal mines going to Telangana after the State bifurcation, putting an additional burden on Andhra Pradesh in the form of coal transportation costs. The losses of Discoms increased from Rs 9,026 crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 31,282 crore in FY 2021-22. The loans of the power sector increased from Rs 13,834 crore by end of FY 2014-15 to Rs 47,052 crore by FY 2022-23. Of these loans, Rs 37,716 crore are working capital loans in FY 2022-23. Importantly, government subsidies towards agriculture and other allied subsidies increased from year to year. This has put enormous pressure on the State's finances. Now, the challenge before the energy department is how to overcome the losses and how to ensure optimum power output and efficiency. It was decided to take advantage of the huge solar and wind energy potential of the State. The cumulative renewable energy capacity installed in the State in FY 2022-23 is 7,714.336 MW. Of this, 3,755.62 MW from solar power projects, 3,693.55 from wind and 27.35 MW from small hydro power projects and 237.810 MW from biomass, bagasse, municipal and industrial waste power projects. In the case of the new projects to enhance the power production capacity of the State, SDSTP 800 MW, Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Project was dedicated to the nation by the Chief Minister on October 27, 2022, and it is now ready for commercial operations. Dr NTTP 800 MW at Vijayawada Thermal Project is scheduled to be added this fiscal. As per the plan, the first three units of the Polavaram hydro-electric 960 MW project are to be commissioned by July 2024 and thereafter for every two months one new unit has to be commissioned and all the 12 units will be made operational by January 2026.