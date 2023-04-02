Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC launches parcel, luggage delivery service

The service will allow people in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad to send parcels and make digital payments from the comfort of their homes.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: APSRTC, in partnership with Shipmantra, has launched an online parcel and luggage delivery service through its website and app. The service will allow people in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad to send parcels and make digital payments from the comfort of their homes. From April 3, the service will also be available in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Rajamahendravaram.

The services of Shipmantra were launched at Dwaraka Bus Station Complex and Maddilapalem Bus Station on Saturday.  B Appalanaidu, RTC Executive Director Zone 1, said with the new service, people can avail themselves of affordable 24-hour door-to-door delivery services for their parcels and luggage.
Shipmantra aims to bring the convenience of online shopping and delivery to more people in Andhra Pradesh. The people can avail of the service at www.shipmantra.com.

TAGS
APSRTC Visakhapatnam
