Constable’s heroic rescue act saves woman from ending her life in Kadapa

Thinking that any delay in rescuing her would cost a life, Venkatramana immediately got into the dam and with the help of some grip available in the dam he pulled the woman towards the bank.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kottam Venkataramana, Brahmamgari police constable has turned into a saviour for a woman, who tried to end her life by committing suicide in the Brahmam Sagar reservoir on Saturday. Venkataramana joined the duty around 9.30 am on Saturday and was summoned to go to Brahmam Sagar by the station sub-inspector Vidya Sagar related to his duty.

Around 10.30 am, Vidya Sagar set on his bike towards Brahmam Sagar and on his way, he identified a woman descending into the dam at the guest house. He identified the woman in neck-deep water holding a mobile phone in one hand. At first glance, Venktramana misjudged the woman trying to take a selfie.

On spotting a group of youth, Venkatramana presumed that the youth trying to tease the woman and reached the spot only to identify the woman sobbing and talking to her family and advancing to commit suicide.

The woman was identified as Zulekha (45), a resident of Dudekhula street in Badvel town and decided to end her life after she suffered Rs 10 lakh loss in the chit fund business. Later, the constable after consoling and counselling the woman took her to the police station and united with her family members there.

