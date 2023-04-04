Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh records 301 per cent excess rainfall in March, says IMD

Kakinada, Nellore and Krishna districts have recorded rainfall of 500 per cent than the usual at 72.9 mm, 57.4 mm and 91.6 mm respectively in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh witnessed 301 per cent excess rainfall in March 2023 at 49 mm in the entire state as against the normal range of 12.2 mm, said IMD Amaravati in a press release on Monday. Besides, Yanam, which is geographically located within AP witnessed 1,152 per cent more rainfall in March at 121.4 mm against the normal range of 9.7 mm, Coastal Andhra Pradesh registered 331 per cent excess rainfall, while Rayalaseema 279 per cent excess rainfall in March. 

In Rayalaseema region, Tirupati and YSR Kadapa districts experienced 697 per cent and 668 per cent excess rainfall at 70.9 mm and 51.5 mm respectively. Except Prakasam (5 per cent), Kurnool (19 per cent) and Anantapuram (46 per cent), all other districts registered excess rainfall beyond the 100 per cent mark.

When compared to this year, rainfall during March in last two years was less than normal. In 2021, 96 per cent of deficit rainfall was recorded at 0.4 mm as against normal of 11.8 mm. In 2022, the deficit recorded was 71 per cent with rainfall recorded at 3.5 mm as against normal of 11.8 mm. 

Meanwhile, the Met department forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Tuesday and Wednesday in isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Gusty winds (with a speed of 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places. 

The north-south trough/wind discontinuity from north Chhattisgarh to south interior Tamil Nadu is now running from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across Marathawada and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. “Lower tropospheric southerly/south westerly winds will prevail over AP and Yanam,” the Met official added. 

On the other hand, day time temperatures are on continuous surge. Highest day time temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Midthur of Nandyal district on Monday,  followed by 41.3 degrees Celsius at Gospadu of Nandyal district and Kodumur of Kurnool district. A total 32 places recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius.

32 PLACES RECORD TEMP ABOVE 400C
