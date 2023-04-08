Eastern Naval Command’s send-off to indigenous INS Tarmugli

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In consonance with India’s vision of Sagar and towards consolidating friendship with Maldives, an indigenously built highly manoeuvrable water jet fast attack craft, INS Tarmugli is being transferred to Maldives.

To commemorate the culmination of the service of the ship in the Indian Navy, a sunset ceremony was held on Friday, at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of Visakhapatnam to bid farewell to INS Tarmugli.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command was the chief guest.

INS Tarmugli will be handed over to the Maldives in the presence of the defence minister Rajnath Singh and re-commissioned as MCGS Huravee in the early May 2023.

INS Tarmugli was commissioned on May 23 in 2016 and based at Visakhapatnam under the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) under ENC and would be deployed for coastal patrol and surveillance operations along the East Coast.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd of Kolkata, INS Tarmugli is the first follow-on water jet fast attack craft (WJFAC), is an improved version of WJFAC, conceived, designed, and built indigenously, the commissioning of this ship completes the addition of another chapter to the nation’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and indigenisation efforts in the field of warship design and construction. The ship is capable of operating in shallow waters at high speeds, is equipped with enhanced firepower, and is built for extended coastal and also for offshore surveillance and patrol.

