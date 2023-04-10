Home States Andhra Pradesh

Land acquisition for lift irrigation project in Andhra's Bapatla district gains pace

While the State government had allocated Rs 177 crore for the construction of a project, 60 per cent of the works were completed with Rs 114 crore.

Published: 10th April 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Land

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Land acquisition works for Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Project in Bapatla district are set to gain pace after a long interval. The Yerram China Poli Reddy Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Scheme was proposed in Gundlakamma Reservoir by lifting water from the left side foreshore of Gundlakamma reservoir to irrigate an ayacut of over 20,000 acres at Korisapadu mandal in Bapatla district and Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam district.

It envisages lifting of 4.57 cusecs of water from Gundlakamma foreshore area to irrigate 14,242 acres in Bapatla and 5,749 acres in Prakasam districts by constructing two balancing reservoirs at Korisapadu and Bollavarapadu villages, which are connected by a feeder canal to suit the micro-irrigation system.
The project was partially commissioned in November 2014. As part of it, Korisapadu reservoir and pump house was commissioned and 11 km GRP (glass fibre reinforced plastic) was laid.

While the State government had allocated Rs 177 crore for the construction of a project, 60 per cent of the works were completed with Rs 114 crore. However, land acquisition was delayed due to technical and legal issues. The irrigation department had sent proposals for 1,274 acres but could acquire only 732 acres for the project. A court had stayed the acquisition process after a few locals had filed petitions. Following this, the construction of the project was halted.

After the reorganisation of the districts, Bapatla administration decided to resolve the legal and technical issues and resume the land acquisition process as soon as possible so that farmers in the region can benefit from the project. Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasa Rao conducted a review meeting recently and said, “As the project would benefit several farmers in Bapatla and Prakasam districts, he instructed officials concerned to take necessary action to resolve the pending legal issues and complete works in the near future.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Project water
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp