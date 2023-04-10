Land acquisition for lift irrigation project in Andhra's Bapatla district gains pace

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Land acquisition works for Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Project in Bapatla district are set to gain pace after a long interval. The Yerram China Poli Reddy Korisapadu Lift Irrigation Scheme was proposed in Gundlakamma Reservoir by lifting water from the left side foreshore of Gundlakamma reservoir to irrigate an ayacut of over 20,000 acres at Korisapadu mandal in Bapatla district and Naguluppalapadu mandal in Prakasam district.

It envisages lifting of 4.57 cusecs of water from Gundlakamma foreshore area to irrigate 14,242 acres in Bapatla and 5,749 acres in Prakasam districts by constructing two balancing reservoirs at Korisapadu and Bollavarapadu villages, which are connected by a feeder canal to suit the micro-irrigation system.

The project was partially commissioned in November 2014. As part of it, Korisapadu reservoir and pump house was commissioned and 11 km GRP (glass fibre reinforced plastic) was laid.

While the State government had allocated Rs 177 crore for the construction of a project, 60 per cent of the works were completed with Rs 114 crore. However, land acquisition was delayed due to technical and legal issues. The irrigation department had sent proposals for 1,274 acres but could acquire only 732 acres for the project. A court had stayed the acquisition process after a few locals had filed petitions. Following this, the construction of the project was halted.

After the reorganisation of the districts, Bapatla administration decided to resolve the legal and technical issues and resume the land acquisition process as soon as possible so that farmers in the region can benefit from the project. Joint Collector Dr K Srinivasa Rao conducted a review meeting recently and said, “As the project would benefit several farmers in Bapatla and Prakasam districts, he instructed officials concerned to take necessary action to resolve the pending legal issues and complete works in the near future.”

