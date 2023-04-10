Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poor mango yield prospects worry Annamayya district farmers

Due to changes in climatic conditions and untimely rains, the standing mango crop has been badly affected this season.

Published: 10th April 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Representational image (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Mango growers of Annamayya district are a worried lot as the prospects of a good crop yield seem bleak this season due to extreme weather conditions. Mango crop is raised in 89,657 acres in the district, according to an official estimate.

The mango farmers have not been reaping a bumper crop yield since 2016 due to low rainfall, late flowering, pest attack and other factors. Usually, farmers get a mango crop yield of 8 to 10 tonnes per hectare. Due to changes in climatic conditions and untimely rains, the standing mango crop has been badly affected this season.

“We invest about `40,000 per acre on average to raise the mango crop. There has been no good crop yield for the past three years due to unfavourable conditions. The State government should provide subsidies to mango farmers to better safeguard their interests,” said Chengalrayudu, a mango grower of Pileru.
Generally, farmers cultivate Benishan, Imam Pasand, Lal Bagh, Bengaluru and Mallika varieties in 80% area of the total crop acreage in the district. Normally, local markets bustle with fruit arrivals and exports in April.

The arrival of the King of fruits has got delayed this time due to untimely rains and adverse climatic conditions, which are likely to hit the market price, resulting in losses to growers, said a farmer of Sundupalle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mango crop yield extreme weather conditions
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp