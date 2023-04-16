TTD to seek waiver of Rs 3 crore remitted for FCRA registrations

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said it is negotiating with the Union Home Ministry to waive off the Rs 3 crore that it had remitted for getting its Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA) licence renewed.

Notably, the FCRA permissions given to TTD to receive donations from foreign and NRI devotees expired in January 2020 and TTD has already applied for its renewal. As part of this, the TTD said it had frequently clarified issues raised by the Union Home Ministry.

“Some objections were raised on interest accounting of such deposits by Foreign contributors due to technical issues between FCRA and State Endowments Department. To expedite the license renewal, TTD has already remitted a fee of Rs 3 crores as advised by FCRA officials,’’ TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said after the Trust Board meeting.

Subba Reddy also expressed hope that the Central government might send its approval on renewal of FCRA licence to TTD very shortly.

Giving more details, Subba Reddy said that TTD has decided to allocate Rs 100 crore to take development works of Sri Padmavathi Women’s Medical College, the first women college in south India and the third across the country.

As part of it, the TTD Trust Board had approved to Rs 53 crore worth plans in the first phase. These funds would be utilised towards construction of TB, chest and skin isolation wards and staff quarters cum hostels at the medical college.

Subba Reddy informed that a committee has been constituted with TTD Trust Board members Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Sanath Kumar and Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy to deliberate with RySS and AP MARKFED to fix rates towards purchasing 12 organic products, as per TTD requirements.

“The TTD has decided to appoint regular teaching staff in TTD general schools, Junior and Degree Colleges while continuing the existing contract faculty. They have also decided to speed up the works on Srinivasa Setu and bring it to public utility by June 15,” he added.

The TTD chairman lauded the efforts of the TTD employees, officers, district administration and Srivari Sevaks for successful conduction of the annual brahmotsavams in Sri Kodanda Ramalayam at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district.

“The brahmotsavams was observed with celestial grandeur. The Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam was also a huge hit as scores of devotees thronged the Kalyana Vedika to witness the mega ritual,” he added.

