Gandikota awaits world heritage site tag

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa district is an epicentre for many historical monuments and sites and also houses a number of forts, caves, rock sculptures and ancient temples. Siddavatam and Gandikota Fort and Pushpagiri are the three historically important sites that add tourist assets to the Kadapa district.

But the wait for the world heritage site tag to Gandikota Fort seems to be long-going. On the occasion of International Day for Monuments and Sites, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) raised the issue where permanent member M Suresh appealed to the State and Central government to take measures to get the UNESCO Heritage Site tag to Gandikota fort.

To be recalled, the International Council On Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) celebrates World Heritage Day on April 18 to increase awareness of the importance of the diversity of cultural heritage and preserving it for future generations.

A historical site in Kadapa | Express

Gandikota Fort which holds historical significance, is situated 77 km from district headquarters Kadapa and 15 km from Jammalmadugu. The fort was built at a height of 1,670 feet by Kakaraju, a Samantha of Kakatiya kings of Vorugallu in 1123 AD. It was renovated by Vijayanagara (Hampi) kings after 1336 AD. The fort has three compound walls built with red stones at the height of 10 to 13 meters.

There are 40 bastions in square and rectangular shapes in the inner wall and 101 bastions for security on the outer wall.

The French traveller Tavernier, when he toured India, saw Gandikota Fort in 1652 AD and described it as second Hampi. But at present, remains of only two old temples at Madhavaraya and Raghunatha are left. Sidhout (Siddavatam) Fort is situated 24 km on the way to Badvel from Kadapa built on the northern bank of Penna river.

The fort was built by the Kings of Matli dynasty who were Samantha’s of Kakatiya kings in the beginning of 12 century AD and of Vijayanagara kings from 14th century AD. The fort built in around 35 acres has walls built of mud mixed with gummy particles and strengthened to stone walls during 14th century AD.

