Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPCB directed to ensure scientific disposal of biomedical waste in Andhra Pradesh

As the number of hospitals and the bed strength is going to increase in the coming days, there is a need for new biomedical waste treatment plants.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Forest and Environment Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) officials to initiate measures for effective disposal of biomedical waste through waste treatment plants.

Holding a review meeting on Thursday, he said a total of 13,728 hospitals with 1,68,255 beds are being operated in the State and as per the 2021 annual report, as much as 7,197 tonnes of biomedical waste is generated per year.

To scientifically dispose of the bio-medical waste, it is being sent to biomedical waste treatment plants. There are 12 such plants across the State. Bio-medical waste from the hospital has to be sent to the waste treatment plants within 48 hours. The officials should follow the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in disposal of biomedical waste, he said.

As the number of hospitals and the bed strength is going to increase in the coming days, there is a need for new biomedical waste treatment plants.

The APPCB  should issue permissions for setting up new waste treatment plants if applicants are found to be eligible. “There should not be any compromise in disposing hazardous waste and top priority should be given to public health,” he stressed.

APPCB Chairman Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Environment) Neerab Kumar Prasad, member secretary B Sridhar, senior environmental engineer (biomedical) KAS Krishna and other officials attended the review meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy APPCB biomedical waste disposal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in criminal defamation case
Image of the Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Bill on Uniform Civil Code to be July flashpoint
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Russia plans to Make in India to resolve payment problem
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
India logs 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp